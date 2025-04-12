Jayson Tatum News: Won't play against Charlotte

Tatum is out for Sunday's game versus the Hornets due to rest purposes.

Tatum, along with Boston's other typical starters, will sit out the regular-season finale due to the team already being locked into the second seed in the Eastern Conference. Sam Hauser, Baylor Scheierman and Torrey Craig are candidates to receive increased playing time in his absence. Tatum should be able to return to action for Boston's first-round matchup in the playoffs.