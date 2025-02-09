Jazian Gortman News: Records 18 points in defeat

Gortman contributed 18 points (8-19 FG, 2-6 3Pt), eight assists, five rebounds and one steal in 43 minutes during Saturday's 109-101 G League loss to the Mexico City Capitanes.

Gortman was his team's second-best scorer and leader in assists against the Capitanes. Aside from one game in which he had just five minutes, the guard has reached double-digit points in the rest of his 17 G League matches played this season, serving as a consistent shooter regardless of the opposition.