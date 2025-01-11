JD Davison News: Notches 25 points

Davison recorded 25 points (8-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-7 FT), nine assists, seven rebounds, three steals and one block across 40 minutes of Friday's 121-119 loss to the Raptors 905 in the G League.

A three-year veteran with Maine, Davison continued to impress in what's been a career year for the guard. Through seven regular-season appearances, Davison holds averages of 23.6 points, 7.0 assists, 5.0 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 1.0 three-pointers on 45.0 percent shooting.