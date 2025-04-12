JD Davison News: Signing standard deal

The Celtics are converting Davison to a standard, two-year contract Saturday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Davison was previously on a two-way contract, splitting time between the Celtics' G League and NBA squads. The 22-year-old guard was even named G League MVP for the 2024-25 season. However, Davison will now have the opportunity to compete for minutes in the parent club's backcourt.