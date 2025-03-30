Fantasy Basketball
Jeff Dowtin headshot

Jeff Dowtin News: Team-high 27 points in G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2025

Dowtin logged 27 points (10-21 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block over 35 minutes per game Saturday during the G League Delaware Blue Coats' 122-111 win over Raptors 905.

Dowtin brought a balanced scoring attack Saturday, scoring at least six points in each quarter to help Delaware earn its 14th win of the G League regular season. Dowtin has seen extensive off the bench for the 76ers and has averaged 12.8 points, 2.5 assists and 2.2 rebounds over 21.6 minutes per game at the NBA level since the beginning of March.

Jeff Dowtin
Philadelphia 76ers
More Stats & News
