Jesse Edwards headshot

Jesse Edwards News: Makes NBA debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2025

Edwards (ankle) played the final 1:35 of Sunday's 116-98 win over the Suns and recorded no statistics during his time on the court.

The two-way center hadn't played for the Timberwolves or their G League affiliate, the Iowa Wolves, since Jan. 23 due to an ankle sprain before being cleared to suit up Sunday. With the Timberwolves building a commanding lead by the latter portion of the fourth quarter, head coach Chris Finch was able to empty the bench, allowing Edwards to make his NBA debut. The Timberwolves are deep in the frontcourt could soon return Rudy Gobert (back) to the lineup, so Edwards' NBA opportunities will likely be limited for the remainder of the season.

Jesse Edwards
Minnesota Timberwolves
