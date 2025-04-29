Jimmy Butler Injury: Likely to play Wednesday

Butler (pelvis) is listed as probable for Wednesday's Game 5 against the Rockets.

Butler is expected to suit up as the Warriors attempt to close out their first-round series against Houston on Wednesday. The star forward sustained the pelvic contusion after playing only eight minutes in last Wednesday's Game 2 loss and subsequently missed Saturday's Game 3 victory. However, Butler played 40 minutes in Monday's Game 4 win, posting 27 points (7-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 12-12 FT), six assists, five rebounds and one block.