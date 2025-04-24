Fantasy Basketball
Jimmy Butler Injury: Status in question for Game 3

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 24, 2025 at 7:41pm

Butler has been diagnosed with a deep glute muscle bruise and is in danger of missing Saturday's Game 3 against the Rockets, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Butler was unable to return to Wednesday's Game 2 after being undercut by Amen Thompson, and while he was able to avoid any structural damage, he's in jeopardy of missing additional action following this diagnosis. The Warriors will undoubtedly monitor the star forward's status closely over the next few days before making a final determination on his availability for Saturday. Butler is expected to be officially listed as questionable once the injury report is released, per NBA reporter Chris Haynes.

Jimmy Butler
Golden State Warriors
