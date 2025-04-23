Fantasy Basketball
Jimmy Butler headshot

Jimmy Butler Injury: Won't return Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 23, 2025 at 8:11pm

Butler has been diagnosed with a pelvis contusion and will not return to Wednesday's game against the Rockets.

Butler took a hard fall during the first quarter after being undercut by Amen Thompson while jumping for a rebound and looked to be in significant pain. While early indications are that it isn't a severe injury, Butler will be unable to play for the remainder of Wednesday's contest. He'll have two full days to heal before Game 3 on Saturday. In the meantime, look for Jonathan Kuminga, Gui Santos and Gary Payton to see more run. Per Sam Gordon of the San Francisco Chronicle, Butler will undergo an MRI on Thursday.

Jimmy Butler
Golden State Warriors
