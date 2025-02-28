Fantasy Basketball
Jimmy Butler headshot

Jimmy Butler Injury: Working through back spasms

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 28, 2025 at 3:08pm

Butler is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the 76ers due to back spasms, John Dickinson of 95.7 The Game San Francisco reports.

Butler has struggled over his last two outings, accumulating just 11 points on 4-for-15 shooting. Part of that shooting slump could be attributed to back spasms, which has put him in jeopardy of missing his first game as a member of the Warriors. Butler's absence would lead to more playing time for Gary Payton, Moses Moody and Buddy Hield.

