Jimmy Butler News: Leads Dubs to win in return

Butler logged 27 points (7-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 12-12 FT), five rebounds, six assists and one block across 40 minutes during Monday's 109-106 victory over the Rockets in Game 4 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

After missing most of Game 2 and sitting out Game 3 due to a pelvic contusion, Butler demonstrated that he was healthy by leading the Warriors in scoring in his return while also tying Brandin Podziemski for the team lead in court time. Playoff Jimmy was in full effect down the stretch in the fourth quarter, as he scored Golden State's last seven points while also grabbing a key rebound with four seconds left. Butler has scored at least 25 points in each of his two full games this postseason, and he's likely to come up big again Wednesday in Game 5 as the Warriors try to punch their tickets to the second round.