Jimmy Butler News: Ready to play for Game 5

Butler (pelvis) will play in Wednesday's Game 5 against the Rockets, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Head coach Steve Kerr notes that Butler is likely still in pain due to the pelvic contusion he sustained in last Wednesday's Game 2 loss to Houston, but that didn't stop the star forward from logging 40 minutes in Monday's Game 4 victory. Over his three postseason appearances this year, Butler has averaged 18.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.7 steals and 0.7 three-pointers in 30.0 minutes while shooting 50.0 percent from deep. Butler should be able to handle a full workload Wednesday.