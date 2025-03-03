Fantasy Basketball
Jimmy Butler headshot

Jimmy Butler News: Will play Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2025

Butler (back) is available in Monday's game against Charlotte.

After missing Saturday's loss to the 76ers with back spasms, Butler will return to action Monday. The star forward should be able to handle his normal workload. Over eight appearances with Golden State, Butler has averaged 16.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.3 steals in 30.1 minutes while shooting 43.3 percent from the field.

Jimmy Butler
Golden State Warriors
More Stats & News
