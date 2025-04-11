Joel Embiid Injury: Undergoes successful surgery

The 76ers announced Friday that Embiid underwent successful arthroscopic surgery on his left knee Wednesday, and he will be re-evaluated in approximately six weeks, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.

Embiid has already been ruled out for the remainder of the season, and the 76ers have been eliminated from playoff contention. However, after an injury-plagued 2024-25 campaign in which Embiid was only able to make 19 appearances, the superstar big man appears to be on track to begin his recovery ahead of next season.