Joey Hauser News: Near double-double

Hauser produced 13 points (4-5 FG), 3-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds and three assists in 32 minutes during Friday's 134-127 G League win over the Raptors 905.

Hauser scored in double figures for a second straight game and notched his highest-scoring outing since Jan. 1, when he scored a season-high 15 against the Capitanes. Across 40 G League appearances, Hauser has averaged 4.2 points in 17.8 minutes per game.