Joey Hauser News: Posts double-digit boards off bench
Hauser ended with eight points (3-3 FG, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds and three assists in 20 minutes during Sunday's 120-95 G League win over the Cleveland Charge.
Hauser was one of three team members to post double-digit boards Sunday, marking the third time he's accomplished this feat in 2024-25. Across his last eight appearances (four starts), the 25-year-old is averaging 5.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.5 blocks in 20.5 minutes.
Joey Hauser
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now