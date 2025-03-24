Joey Hauser News: Posts double-digit boards off bench

Hauser ended with eight points (3-3 FG, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds and three assists in 20 minutes during Sunday's 120-95 G League win over the Cleveland Charge.

Hauser was one of three team members to post double-digit boards Sunday, marking the third time he's accomplished this feat in 2024-25. Across his last eight appearances (four starts), the 25-year-old is averaging 5.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.5 blocks in 20.5 minutes.