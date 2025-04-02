John Collins Injury: Re-evaluated in one week

The Jazz announced Wednesday that Collins (ankle) will be re-evaluated in one week, Ben Anderson of KSL News Salt Lake City reports.

Collins has been cleared to ramp up his on-court work, but this timetable has him being re-evaluated just prior to the final two games of the season. Based on how Utah has operated since the All-Star Break, it seems unlikely that Collins will suit up for those. If he's done for the season, he'll finish with averages of 19.0 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.0 steals, 1.0 blocks and 1.5 three-pointers.