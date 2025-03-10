John Collins News: Cleared to return Monday

Collins (back) is available for Monday's game against the Celtics.

Collins has missed eight of the Jazz's last nine games due to low back injury management, but the veteran forward has been cleared to play Monday. He has played in just 12 games since the beginning of January, and over those outings he has averaged 20.7 points on 54.8 percent shooting, 8.0 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.5 blocks over 31.5 minutes per game.