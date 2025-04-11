Johnny Furphy News: Career-best performance
Furphy chipped in 17 points (6-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-7 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal across 32 minutes during Friday's 129-115 loss to the Magic.
Furphy played at least 30 minutes for the first time in his young career, ending with a career-high 17 points. Taken with the 35th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, Furphy has had to bide his time this season, typically playing a minor role off the bench. He has appeared sporadically throughout the campaign, averaging 1.8 points and 1.3 rebounds across 49 games played.
