Jon Elmore News: Efficient 21 points Thursday

Elmore logged 21 points (7-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds and one assist in 30 minutes during Thursday's 152-144 G League loss to the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Elmore has now started in 11 consecutive games for the G League Kings, reaching double figures in six of his last seven outings. Across 12 outings as a starter during the G League regular season, the 29-year-old has averaged 13.9 points, 4.6 assists, 3.8 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 2.4 three-pointers in 30.4 minutes.