Jonas Valanciunas headshot

Jonas Valanciunas News: Coming off the bench Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 26, 2024

Valanciunas is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Hornets.

Alex Sarr has been upgraded from questionable to available for Thursday's matchup after missing Washington's previous contest due to lower back soreness. This means the veteran Valanciunas will move back to his regular role off the bench. The 13-year-old veteran is averaging 10.4 points and 7.0 rebounds per game across 20 appearances off the bench in 2024-25.

Jonas Valanciunas
Washington Wizards
More Stats & News
