NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 24

We'll start the week with an eight-game offering from the NBA, and FanDuel has all of them available in their featured slate. I'll run down the best selections for Monday's contests below, and the action begins at 7:00 p.m. ET.

SLATE OVERVIEW

For the latest spreads and over-unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There, you can also find player props, futures, picks articles and sportsbook bonus codes .

Fading the MIN/IND game may be an error on my part, so feel free to peruse the roster once the starting lineup is final. A key absence there may shift some value. I offered some plays for the game with the highest total of the night, and a lot depends on Nikola Jokic's participation. Tonight's biggest wildcard probably falls to the Sixers, who have numerous injury concerns and uncertainty about who's healthy enough to play.

INJURIES

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report . Below are some of the most recent and relevant injuries for Monday. Keep in mind that this is not a complete list. Use your best judgment when evaluating ongoing injury scenarios elsewhere on the slate.

DEN Nikola Jokic (ankle) - DOUBTFUL

Jokic will play sometime this week, but he likely won't take the floor against the Bulls tonight. DeAndre Jordan ($3,600) posted an 11/15 double-double and took the wind out of Aaron Gordon's ($6,300) sails Sunday night, so we may have to consider him if he starts in the back-to-back.

MIN Anthony Edwards (thumb) - QUESTIONABLE

If Edwards is unable to complete a walkthrough without discomfort, shifting to others in the starting lineup is a better option than selecting a replacement pivot.

NOP Zion Williamson (back) - QUESTIONABLE

NOP Yves Missi (hip) - QUESTIONABLE

Bruce Brown ($4,700) should start if Zion misses again. Karlo Matkovic ($4,300) should draw another start if Missi is out, but we need to spend a bit more for the center position.

PHI SEVERAL ABSENCES

At the time of publishing, it's too early to say how the roster will shake out. I don't want to leave you hanging without a recommendation, however. Aside from the obvious with Quentin Grimes ($8,700), I favor Justin Edwards ($5,900).

SAC Domantas Sabonis (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

SAC Malik Monk (illness) - QUESTIONABLE

It appears that Sabonis is close to returning. He'll be on a minute restriction if he plays, but it's probably best to table Jonas Valanciunas ($6,200). If Monk misses again, Keon Ellis ($5,300) should be the guard to step in.

MIL Damian Lillard (calf) - OUT

It looks like Lillard will be out for at least another game. His replacements are too volatile to depend on, so I'll fade the position.

MIL Kristaps Porzingis (illness) - QUESTIONABLE

MIL Jrue Holiday (shoulder) - QUESTIONABLE

MIL Jaylen Brown (knee) - OUT

Jayson Tatum fooled us all and dropped a huge number last night. I don't want to chase him, so Derrick White ($7,600) might be my favorite play. There are other options to consider here, but they are dependent on Porzingis' absence.

CHI Tre Jones (foot) - OUT

The Bulls may have inadvertently found a winning combination due to Jones' absence, as the modified lineup laid a hammer down on the Lakers in their house. There were excellent totals all around, but they'll continue on the road to face a tough Denver team tonight. I think the most consistent producer here will be Coby White ($8,200), but I will definitely consider Nikola Vucevic ($7,800) if Jokic is ruled out. Despite Josh Giddey's flirtation with a quadruple-double last night, I think $9,000 is a bit too high for him after coming down from the historic night.

BKN D'Angelo Russell (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

Keon Johnson ($5,700) is worth a shot if Russell is sidelined.

ELITE PLAYERS

We have four players in five figures at the top of Monday's player pool. We can probably set aside Jokic, and despite Tatum's huge game, I think we can fade him in the back-to-back. I feel similarly about Luka Doncic, who may have LeBron James competing for production. Despite the high cost, Giannis Antetokounmpo ($12,100) is my favorite play from this group.

The $9k range starts to open up some rostering opportunities. I think Paolo Banchero ($9,500) could lay down a big number on the Lakers' interior, and I also like Devin Booker ($9,200), who could exploit Milwaukee's depleted frontcourt.

There's not much I'm fond of in the $8k range, but the aforementioned Quentin Grimes and Coby White are excellent targets at this level.

The injury scenarios today are where we're getting a lot of our best options, so the selections below may appear a little thin.

EXPECTED CHALK

Jamal Murray, DEN ($7,900) vs. CHI

Despite the back-to-back, I think Murray is a solid choice, especially if Jokic remains out. He'll be called upon to play the offensive engine from the backcourt, and the Bulls might have some trouble covering him.

Spencer Dinwiddie, DAL ($7,100) @ BKN

The Mavs are giving Dinwiddie every opportunity to shine, and his standout play in place of Kyrie Irving is keeping them in playoff contention. His dual eligibility helps us, and he has beaten 5x value at this salary point several times.

P.J. Washington, DAL ($7,800) @ BKN

Washington is one of my favorite plays for Monday. The potential for explosive upside is always in play for him, and I'm willing to embrace the volatility and go with him against Brooklyn. The team hasn't faced Brooklyn yet, but I think Washington sets up well against them.

Kyle Kuzma, MIL ($6,100) vs. PHX

Kuzma may face a rough matchup if the team chooses Kevin Durant as his defender, but I have a feeling Durant will draw Giannis Antetokounmpo instead. The focus on the Greek Freak could be Phoenix's undoing, as Kuzma has the goods to take over a game in spurts. I don't think stacking Kuzma and Antetokounmpo is the best idea, but I'd like to get one of them in every lineup tonight.

Also consider: Michael Porter, DEM ($6,400) vs. CHI

VALUE PLAYS

Brook Lopez, MIL ($5,600) vs. PHX

Lopez isn't a bad way to go against the Suns, who are getting by with Nick Richards under center. Milwaukee's best shot at winning will come from the frontcourt tonight, and he's a lower-cost alternative if Giannis didn't make your roster.

Jordan Hawkins, NOP ($4,300) vs. PHI

If you're looking for a great option from the bargain bin, Hawkins might fit the bill. His recent data is very encouraging, as the Pelicans have liberally used Hawkins to great effect over the last three games. He beat 20 FDFP in every contest, and while you can't expect miracles, he represents a good way to offset a blue-chip player at the top of the pool.

Also consider: Trendon Watford, BKN ($4,900) vs. DAL

