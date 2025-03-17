Jordan Wright News: Buries three treys

Wright produced nine points (3-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt), three rebounds and one steal across 20 minutes Sunday during the G League Motor City Cruise's 135-121 win over the Cleveland Charge.

Wright provided valuable scoring off the bench, doing all of his damage from beyond the arc. His numbers in the G League during the regular season haven't been overly impressive, averaging 7.7 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.4 steals in 20 games.