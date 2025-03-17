Jordan Wright News: Buries three treys
Wright produced nine points (3-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt), three rebounds and one steal across 20 minutes Sunday during the G League Motor City Cruise's 135-121 win over the Cleveland Charge.
Wright provided valuable scoring off the bench, doing all of his damage from beyond the arc. His numbers in the G League during the regular season haven't been overly impressive, averaging 7.7 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.4 steals in 20 games.
Jordan Wright
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now