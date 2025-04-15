Josh Giddey Injury: Likely to play Wednesday

Giddey (forearm) has been listed as probable for Wednesday's game against the Heat.

Giddey has been sidelined for three of the last four games with a forearm issue. However, he's trending toward playing in Wednesday's game, which is great news for Chicago. The versatile guard has averaged a triple-double over the last 10 games, with 19.4 points, 10.6 rebounds and 10.1 assists per contest.