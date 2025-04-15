Fantasy Basketball
Josh Giddey Injury: Likely to play Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2025

Giddey (forearm) has been listed as probable for Wednesday's game against the Heat.

Giddey has been sidelined for three of the last four games with a forearm issue. However, he's trending toward playing in Wednesday's game, which is great news for Chicago. The versatile guard has averaged a triple-double over the last 10 games, with 19.4 points, 10.6 rebounds and 10.1 assists per contest.

Josh Giddey
Chicago Bulls
