Josh Giddey Injury: Working through quad bruise

Giddey (quadriceps) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Cavaliers.

Giddey has recently popped up on the injury report due to a sprained left ankle, but he has been able to play through the issue and has averaged 21.4 points, 9.8 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.0 blocks over 35.4 minutes per game over his last five outings. However, Giddey is now working through a left quadriceps contusion, which has put him in jeopardy of missing Tuesday's game. Tre Jones could be inserted into the Bulls' starting lineup if Giddey is not cleared to play.