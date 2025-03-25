Fantasy Basketball
Josh Giddey headshot

Josh Giddey News: Strikes for 26 in Monday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 25, 2025 at 8:15am

Giddey ended with 26 points (8-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 8-10 FT), seven rebounds, nine assists and one block in 36 minutes during Monday's 129-119 victory over Denver.

After nearly posting a quadruple-double Saturday, Giddey stayed productive with a near triple-double Monday. The fourth-year guard has been in and out of the lineup in March due to ankle trouble, but in his seven appearances this month, he's averaged 22.1 points, 9.4 boards, 9.3 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.4 threes while shooting 54.5 percent from the floor and 40.0 percent from beyond the arc.

Josh Giddey
Chicago Bulls
More Stats & News
