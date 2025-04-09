Fantasy Basketball
Josh Giddey headshot

Josh Giddey News: Upgraded to available

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2025

Giddey (forearm) is available for Wednesday's game against the Heat, Will Gottlieb of AllCHGO.com reports.

The Bulls had several players listed as questionable for this matchup, and Giddey is among the regulars who will be active Wednesday in what figures to be a key matchup in the seeding race in the Eastern Conference. Giddey has been one of the best players for the Bulls in recent weeks. He's averaging 19.8 points, 10.2 rebounds and 9.4 assists per game across 13 contests since the beginning of March.

Josh Giddey
Chicago Bulls
