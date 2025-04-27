Josh Hart News: Double-double in Game 4

Hart recorded 14 points (4-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-6 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists and four steals over 42 minutes in Sunday's 94-93 win over the Pistons in Game 4 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Hart started Sunday's game strongly with eight of his 14 points coming in the first quarter. He showed off his defensive prowess with a game-high four steals and finished as the Knicks' second-leading rebounder and third-leading scorer. It was Hart's first double-double of the playoffs, and for the series he is averaging 10.8 points, 8.8 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.8 steals over 38.2 minutes per game.