Josh Hart News: Doubles-doubles in Game 1

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2025

Hart closed with 14 points (5-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-6 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and two steals across 45 minutes during Monday's 108-105 overtime victory over the Celtics in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Hart remains one of the best all-around players for the Knicks, which he proved once again in Game 1 by making his presence felt on both ends of the floor. The veteran forward was the second-best rebounder on the team during this series opener, finishing two boards shy of Karl-Anthony Towns' total of 13. This marks the third time Hart has recorded a double-double during these NBA playoffs.

