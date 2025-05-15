Josh Hart News: Solid output in loss Wednesday

Hart recorded 24 points (7-15 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds and two assists over 36 minutes during Wednesday's 127-102 loss to the Celtics in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Hart not only led the Knicks in scoring in this Game 5 loss, but he also delivered his best scoring output of the entire postseason run. This was a huge bounce-back performance for the veteran, who had been struggling with his shot in his previous two outings -- he scored a combined 16 points while shooting 5-for-16 from the floor in Games 3 and 4. Hart is averaging 15.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game through his five outings in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.