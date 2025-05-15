Josh Hart News: Solid output in loss Wednesday
Hart recorded 24 points (7-15 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds and two assists over 36 minutes during Wednesday's 127-102 loss to the Celtics in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.
Hart not only led the Knicks in scoring in this Game 5 loss, but he also delivered his best scoring output of the entire postseason run. This was a huge bounce-back performance for the veteran, who had been struggling with his shot in his previous two outings -- he scored a combined 16 points while shooting 5-for-16 from the floor in Games 3 and 4. Hart is averaging 15.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game through his five outings in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now