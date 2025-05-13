Josh Hart News: Struggles with shot

Hart registered six points (2-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, five assists and one steal across 30 minutes during Monday's 121-113 win over the Celtics in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

This wasn't Hart's night offensively, but he continues to do all the little things on the court that don't always translate to the stat sheet. Across four games of this series, Hart averages 13.3 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.0 blocks, 0.8 steals and 1.3 three-pointers.