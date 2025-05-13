Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Josh Hart headshot

Josh Hart News: Struggles with shot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 13, 2025 at 9:12am

Hart registered six points (2-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, five assists and one steal across 30 minutes during Monday's 121-113 win over the Celtics in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

This wasn't Hart's night offensively, but he continues to do all the little things on the court that don't always translate to the stat sheet. Across four games of this series, Hart averages 13.3 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.0 blocks, 0.8 steals and 1.3 three-pointers.

Josh Hart
New York Knicks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now