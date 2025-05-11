Josh Hart News: Tallies two swats in loss

Hart posted 10 points (3-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, three assists and two blocks across 34 minutes during Saturday's 115-93 loss to Boston in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Hart led the Knicks in blocks during the blowout loss, chipping in multiple swats for the second straight outing. However, he was inefficient on the offensive end. The 30-year-old forward has shot 51.5 percent from the field over three second-round appearances, though he has shot only 28.6 percent from three-point range. Hart has averaged 15.7 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.3 blocks across 40.7 minutes per contest in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.