Jrue Holiday headshot

Jrue Holiday Injury: Ruled out for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 11, 2025 at 1:58pm

Holiday (shoulder) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Spurs, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

Holiday will miss a fourth straight game for the Celtics while dealing with a nerve issue in his right shoulder. Al Horford could get another start with the veteran point guard still on the mend. Payton Pritchard will likely get increased minutes due to the 34-year-old being set to miss another game.

Jrue Holiday
Boston Celtics
More Stats & News
