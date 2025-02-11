Jrue Holiday Injury: Ruled out for Wednesday

Holiday (shoulder) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Spurs, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

Holiday will miss a fourth straight game for the Celtics while dealing with a nerve issue in his right shoulder. Al Horford could get another start with the veteran point guard still on the mend. Payton Pritchard will likely get increased minutes due to the 34-year-old being set to miss another game.