NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, May 7

We closed with an excellent result when we last tackled this slate, and although the top lineups went another way, I'm going to stick with my Game 1 strategy when it comes to elite selections. The Game 2 slate tips off in Boston at 7:00 p.m. ET, and I've got my favorite picks for FanDuel's array of contests below.

SLATE OVERVIEW

INJURIES

BOS Kristaps Porzingis (illness) - PROBABLE

BOS Sam Hauser (ankle) - DOUBTFUL

Although Porzingis is expected to play, increasing exposure to Al Horford ($5,400) could be a sensible way to receive value if Porzingis' minutes are curtailed. Losing Hauser will have a minimal impact on the rotation.

ELITE PLAYERS

We've already visited this game combination, and although I doubled up, I opted to go with Nikola Jokic ($11,700) over Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ($10,800). The winners of the most popular contests relied on budget options and took both players. While I think it's a very palpable option, you're banking on low-cost production players from the Thunder's deep bench to get you over the top. Oklahoma City was somewhat effective in holding down Jokic at times, but he still managed to muscle his way to a massive total. Our slot average goes down to $5,367 per slot if we take SGA and Jokic, and while I know the value is there, it still makes more sense to play Jokic and leave SGA on the shelf. The scarcity at Jokic's position compared to the available number of guards is the main driver of this strategy. You also get $6,038 per slot if you start with Jokic, which will prove to be a difference-maker as we aim for other elite options.

I don't think Boston took New York seriously in Game 1, so Jayson Tatum ($10,000) emerges as a contrarian play for Wednesday. He beat 5x value closed with 55.2 FDFP in Game 1, and I expect he'll be on the ball more as the Celtics try to bounce back. The issue with Tatum is similar to what we experience with a Jokic/SGA combo - the Jokic/Tatum combo leaves you just $5,471 per slot. That's not a big change, and if I am going to make the sacrifice, I'd rather use SGA. I hate to leave Tatum out, but the salary is too high to manage given our chosen path.

We have three players remaining at the elite level, and Jalen Williams ($8,200) will be the best option of the trio. Williams was ice-cold down the stretch, and I expect him to bounce back with a higher total in Game 2. It's rare to see Williams finish with such a low shooting percentage, but I will keep playing him if my salary cap allows. For Jalen Brunson ($8,800), I'll echo my report from Game 1. His overall record against the Thunder hasn't been great, and while he'll likely exceed 40 FDFP every night, he's too expensive for me.

EXPECTED CHALK AND VALUE PLAYS

Russell Westbrook, DEN ($5,200) @ OKC

I usually start with the highest salary in this section, but I believe identifying your value at $6k and lower is vital, no matter which avenue you take with the elites. Westbrook didn't give me much (20.4 FDFP) in Game 1, but I still think he's the upside play at the guard position. Jamal Murray ($7,600) is a player I will gladly upgrade with if I end the build with room to accommodate him, but I think I can find similar production without reaching $7,600. My guard build will begin with Westbrook's low salary and go from there.

Aaron Gordon, DEN ($6,500) @ OKC

Gordon was the clutch play at the buzzer for the second time in the postseason, and I made the tough choice to fade him after sliding to Chet Holmgren ($7,400) over a cheaper option. The move cost me a higher payout, and the salary discrepancy between the two players is big enough to make me go the other way. The Nuggets depend on Gordon to mix it up, and the Thunder's bench is always a threat to Holmgren's minutes. I won't make the same mistake.

Derrick White, BOS ($7,200) vs. NYK

While I am zeroing in on a build I am comfortable with, I find myself balking at White's salary. He's come through for me many times, and I have to be careful not to let bias get the best of me. I'm going to begin with rostering him, but I can't be afraid to swap him out if things get tight. The two players I would flip to are Christian Braun ($6,000) and Jrue Holiday ($5,500). I can see an avenue to get Braun in anyway, but Holiday's surprise contribution in Game 1 thrusts him back into viability. Braun got very lucky with several errant shots ending up in his hands, so while I think we'll see a slight downtick in his total, I'll use him and White together if I can.

OG Anunoby, NYK ($6,800) @ BOS

I lost the Hart/Anunoby debate by a hair in Game 1. While Hart ($7,100) is still a solid option in my eyes, Anunoby looked like a better fit against the Celtics. He tied with Brunson to lead he team with 29 points, and although it's difficult to rely on a repeat performance, his salary is just on the cusp of viability.

Alex Caruso, OKC ($5,300) vs. DEN

Caruso will be immensely popular after his excellent Game 1 performance. I am tumbling into the public sentiment against my better judgment, but I need his sub-$6k total to even things out. He had a pretty decent set of results against Memphis, but I didn't expect to see him drop 49.2 FDFP. I have no choice but to ride this wave because I need his salary.

Miles McBride, NYK ($3,700) @ BOS

I identified McBride as my salary saver in Game 1, and he came through for me with 19 minutes of solid production. He depends on long-range success when he steps in, and he provided the extra pop needed when Brunson was off the floor. We should see similar minutes from him, and I'm more inclined to play him over a Thunder bench that spreads the production around.

