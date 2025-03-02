JT Thor News: Cut loose by Cleveland
The Cavaliers waived Thor on Saturday.
Cleveland will part ways with the 22-year-old forward in order to open up a two-way contract for forward Nae'Qwan Tomlin, who had been with the Cavaliers on a 10-day deal. Thor had logged just 42 total minutes over his nine appearances with Cleveland this season and instead received the majority of his playing time with the G League's Cleveland Charge. In 24 G League outings, Thor averaged 14.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.6 blocks across 31.8 minutes per game.
JT Thor
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now