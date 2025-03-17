Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Juan Toscano-Anderson headshot

Juan Toscano-Anderson Injury: Out with hand injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2025

Toscano-Anderson did not play in Sunday's G League game against the San Diego Clippers due to a hand injury.

Toscano-Anderson didn't play in Friday's 110-104 win over the San Diego Clippers due to a suspension, and now he's banged up with a hand injury. He should be considered questionable to face the Salt Lake City Stars on Wednesday.

Juan Toscano-Anderson
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now