Juan Toscano-Anderson News: Active against Hustle

Toscano-Anderson (knee) had 10 points (2-9 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist, one steal and and one block over 36 minutes in Monday's 97-90 win over the Memphis Hustle.

Toscano-Anderson made a quick recovery from the injury he had picked up Saturday at Birmingham and even played more time against the Hustle, but his accuracy decreased from 58.3 to 22.2 percent from the field and from 50.0 to 25.0 percent in three-pointers. Toscano-Anderson should have potential for improvement as he looks to regain his best form now that he's fit.