Juan Toscano-Anderson News: Earns triple-double Sunday

Toscano-Anderson generated 22 points (7-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 11 rebounds, 10 assists and two steals over 41 minutes in Sunday's 118-107 G League loss to the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Toscano-Anderson made a significant improvement over his recent performances, notching the first triple-double for any Capitanes player in the current season. Additionally, the 10 assists set a new season-high mark for him. The team will likely rely on him maintaining solid numbers as they try to break an eight-game losing streak.