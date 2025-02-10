Juan Toscano-Anderson News: Inefficient in loss

Toscano-Anderson posted 16 points (7-19 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, five assists, three steals and one block across 39 minutes in Monday's 115-110 G League loss to the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

Toscano-Anderson was below his regular level in terms of scoring output during Monday's match. He's now averaging 17.4 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.0 steals per contest in the 2024-25 regular season. While he remains an essential player for the team, Toscano-Anderson could stand to improve his accuracy after shooting under 40 percent from the field in each of his past two games.