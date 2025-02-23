Juan Toscano-Anderson News: Scores 17 points off bench in loss

Toscano-Anderson had 17 points (4-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), nine rebounds, six assists, three blocks and one steal in 42 minutes of Saturday's 89-71 G League loss to the Greensboro Swarm.

Toscano-Anderson completed one of his longest performances in the current campaign even though he came off the bench again in the second clash against Greensboro. The veteran came close to a double-double but failed to reach double-digit rebounds for the sixth time in a row. He'll remain in contention to regain the starting spot from Luis Rodriguez in future contests.