Julian Phillips News: Muted role continues in loss

Phillips finished Sunday's 127-112 loss to the Pacers with three points (1-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and one block over 20 minutes.

Despite a multitude of injuries hitting Chicago's starting lineup in addition to Zach LaVine's departure, Phillips hasn't seen an opportunity in the starting lineup since Dec. 30. Through six games following the All-Star break, Phillips has averaged 6.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, 0.7 steals and 1.0 three-pointers in 18.6 minutes while shooting just 39.3 percent from the floor. While the 2023 second-rounder should remain a stable member of the rotation, his fantasy value is likely to stay muted.