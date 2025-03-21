Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Julian Phillips headshot

Julian Phillips News: Sees 27 minutes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 21, 2025 at 11:53am

Phillips ended Thursday's 128-116 win over the Kings with two points (1-8 FG, 0-5 3Pt), six rebounds and one steal in 27 minutes.

Phillips started the second half of this game, and he saw plenty of action with Josh Giddey (ankle) sitting out the second leg of this back-to-back set for injury management. Phillips has played 20.2 minutes per game over his last six contests, posting averages of 6.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 three-pointers.

Julian Phillips
Chicago Bulls
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now