Julian Strawther News: Second-half heroics fuel victory

Strawther finished with 15 points (4-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and two rebounds over 20 minutes during Thursday's 119-107 victory over Oklahoma City in Game 6 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Strawther had easily his best game of the postseason, scoring all 15 of his points during the second half, fueling what was an impressive victory for the Nuggets. With Jamal Murray dealing with an illness, Strawther took it upon himself to springboard the win, an encouraging sign given how little we have seen of him during the playoffs. Denver will now head to Oklahoma City for Game 7, with both teams feeling as though they have something to prove.