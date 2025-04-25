Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
NFL Draft Special
New RotoWire subscribers save 50% on any subscription plan with code: DRAFT. Sign up now! Offer ends 4/26/2025.
Julian Strawther headshot

Julian Strawther News: Sees floor in blowout loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2025

Strawther provided zero points (0-1 FG), one rebound and one block across 11 minutes during Thursday's 117-83 loss to the Clippers in Game 3 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Strawther saw his first game action during the first round in Thursday's blowout loss, though he didn't make much of an impact. The 23-year-old forward could step into the rotation if Michael Porter (shoulder) is sidelined for Game 4, though Strawther isn't guaranteed playing time moving forward.

Julian Strawther
Denver Nuggets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now