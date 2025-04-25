Julian Strawther News: Sees floor in blowout loss

Strawther provided zero points (0-1 FG), one rebound and one block across 11 minutes during Thursday's 117-83 loss to the Clippers in Game 3 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Strawther saw his first game action during the first round in Thursday's blowout loss, though he didn't make much of an impact. The 23-year-old forward could step into the rotation if Michael Porter (shoulder) is sidelined for Game 4, though Strawther isn't guaranteed playing time moving forward.