Julius Randle headshot

Julius Randle Injury: Limps to locker room

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 30, 2025

Randle went to the locker room during the second quarter of Thursday's game against the Jazz with an apparent right thigh injury, Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Randle looked to be in significant discomfort and didn't waste much time before heading in to the locker room to be examined further. Naz Reid and Jaylen Clark would presumably be in line for a larger workload in the second half if Randle can't return.

Julius Randle
Minnesota Timberwolves
