Julius Randle News: Delivers triple-double

Randle posted 24 points (10-23 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3.3 FT), 10 rebounds, 12 assists and three steals in 40 minutes in Game 3 against the Warriors on Saturday.

Randle ended just three boards away from a triple-double in Game 2 of the series, and the star forward responded with a triple-double in this huge road win. Randle has been the best player for Minnesota in the series, and based on how things have happened, he should remain playing at a high level.