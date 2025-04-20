Julius Randle News: Drops 16 points in win

Randle closed with 16 points (6-11 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five rebounds and five assists across 35 minutes during Saturday's 117-95 victory over the Lakers in Game 1 of their Western Conference quarterfinal-round series.

Randle didn't have the kind of offensive performance expected from a player of his caliber, finishing with just 16 points in the win over the Lakers on Saturday. However, it didn't matter in the end, with Naz Reid and Jaden McDaniels picking up the slack offensively, combining for 48 points to lead the team to victory on the road. Given his body of work during the regular season, it wouldn't be surprising to see Randle up his offensive production significantly in Game 2 of the series.