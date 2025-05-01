Julius Randle News: Hits for 23 points

Randle notched 23 points (8-16 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 6-7 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal across 32 minutes during Wednesday's 103-96 victory over the Lakers in Game 5 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

The Lakers opted to play small-ball with Dorian Finney-Smith under the basket, leaving the door wide open for Randle and Rudy Gobert to have a field day in the paint. While Gobert was unstoppable, Randle also provided solid production around the rim and got the best of the Lakers' defense. Randle averaged 22.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.4 assists over the five-game series.