Julius Randle News: Leads team with 28 points

Randle registered 28 points (9-13 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and one steal across 36 minutes during Tuesday's 114-88 loss to Oklahoma City in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals.

Randle continued his impressive postseason, tallying at least 20 points for the fifth straight game. Win or lose, Randle has proven himself on the biggest stage, providing the Timberwolves with a consistent scoring threat alongside Anthony Edwards. Minnesota also lost Game 1 against the Warriors before winning the following four games, likely providing them with confidence despite the loss.