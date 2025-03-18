Julius Randle News: Scores 17 points Monday

Randle closed with 17 points (5-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-10 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one steal across 41 minutes during Monday's 132-130 overtime loss to the Pacers.

Randle has been scoring in double digits on a regular basis, and his numbers back him up to maintain his role as the second-best option on offense behind Anthony Edwards. The uptick in efficiency has been noticeable since his return to the hardwood on March 2. Over his nine contests this month, Randle is averaging 18.1 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game while shooting an impressive 50.5 percent from the floor.